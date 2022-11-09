Veterans Day in Central PA: Deals for Nov. 11

For most of these establishments, the only thing needed is a military ID.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This Veterans Day, there are plenty of deals for those who bravely served the country.

For most of these establishments, the only thing needed is a military ID. According to Veteran.com, here is a list of participating restaurants within the area:

-7-Eleven: Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day. Download the 7-eleven app and sign in or register.

-Applebee's: Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required. NOT ANNOUNCED YET

-Autobahn or Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events: Active military members or veterans can receive a complimentary race at any Autobahn or Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events. Proper military identification is required. This promotion is redeemable on any weekday in November except Friday, Nov. 25.

-Bed Bath and Beyond: From Nov. 11 through the 14, active duty, DoD, reserves, guard, retirees, veterans, and military spouses get 25% off their entire purchase (in-store only; ID or proof of service required).

-Cabela’s: 5% Off for military and veterans daily.

-Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on Nov. 11.

-Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families get a 20% discount on in-store and online purchases on Nov. 11 through 14.

-Great Clips: On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. Additionally, non-veterans can pay it forward by picking up a free haircut card to give to an active-service member or veteran. The cards can be used from Nov. 12 through Dec. 9 of 2022.

-Metro Diner: The popular diner will offer active and retired military 50% off on Veteran's Day. Service members will have to show valid military ID to receive the discount on Nov. 11. Additionally, military personnel can enjoy 10% off at Metro Diner year-round.

-Primanti Bros: Active and retired military can enjoy a free Primanti Bros. "Almost Famous" sandwich at all locations. The offer is available for dine-in, takeout or online orders. If ordering through the FanFare Rewards app, use coupon code THANKSVETS at checkout.

-Red Rose Transit Authority (RRTA): The Lancaster transit service will offer free rides to any veteran who uses the RRTA on Nov. 11. Veterans simply have to show their Lancaster County Veteran ID card to the driver to receive the free ride. Any veteran who needs a Lancaster County Veteran ID card can contact the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office at 150 North Queen Street, Lancaster.

-Royer's Flowers: Military veterans can pick up a free patriotic bouquet at all 16 Royer's locations in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties on Nov. 11. Non-veterans may purchase the bouquets for $2.20 each.

-Rutters: As a thank you to the armed forces, Rutter's will be honoring all Veterans and active military on Veterans Day, by offering a free coffee of any size for those in uniform who present a valid military ID.

-Sheetz: The convenience store chain will offer veterans and active military members a free meal and car wash on Nov. 11. Military personnel can enjoy a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any location. They can also score a free car wash (only applies to the $9 wash option) at any Sheetz location that offers this service.

Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

-Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Nov. 11. As an added bonus, the coffee chain is expanding the offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.