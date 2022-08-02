2022 Valentine’s Day gift sales and deals

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 8.
It’s almost impossible to not associate Valentine’s Day with some sort of treat, whether that be conversation hearts, a box of chocolates, or in Pennsylvania’s case—M&M’s.
According to a recent study by Candystore.com, M&M’s are ranked Pa.’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy for 2022, followed closely by a heart shaped box of chocolates and conversation hearts.
Local candy shops across Central Pa. are seeing a different trend, with most in agreement that chocolate is what drives up their sales around this holiday.
Most Americans are on the same page says Candystore.com, with 58 million pounds of chocolate bought during Valentine's Day week.
For those who still need to buy their significant other or themselves something sweet this Valentine's Day, here are some local shops offering exclusive bundles and deals.
Lancaster County
The Vintage Candy Shop is new to the Lancaster area, opening in July 2021.
This will be the store's first Valentine's Day with chocolates quickly becoming a customer favorite.
According to the shop, the most popular items visitors stop in for are chocolate turtles, peppermint bark, chocolate covered pretzels, small heart boxes filled with Hershey's Kisses, and customizable boxes of fresh fudge.
"All the products that we stock in our store come from companies that have stood the test of time and have been producing candies that have been popular for over a century," Founder Christine Gable said. "I think the challenge and what we hear from customers, is that these favorites they grew up with are not easily available locally."
The Lancaster Sweet Shoppe is attracting customers this season with their dipped chocolate covered strawberries for $16.95 per pound and Valentine gift bags starting at $32.
The Sweet Shoppe promises homemade chocolates and stroopie hearts to those who purchase a gift bag this Valentine's Day.
Evans Candy is known for their over 50 kinds of chocolate all made and sold both in-store and online.
The store is selling special Valentine's chocolate, with selections of Valentine decorated pretzels, red wine truffles, and chocolate-covered animal crackers in a heart shaped box.
Evans is also extending its hours this holiday weekend and will be open:
- Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
York County
Anstine’s Homemade Candy is offering Valentine's assortments starting as low as $2.95, but if you're looking to try one of their classic candies, Anstine's has been making handmade peppermint rosebuds for over 80 years.
The candy shop also offers customers exclusive sweets only for Valentine's Day, including chocolate-dipped strawberries, "sweet hearts" made out of their best selling chocolates, Oreo cookies dipped and decorated, and much more that can be found on their website.
Editable Arraignments is currently offering customers up to 20% off select Valentine's Day gifts for a limited time only.
The store is known for their unique arraignments of fruits, chocolates, and flowers for their Valentine's Day specials made into a "cupid's dessert" bundle, a "Be My Valentine" bouquet, blooming hearts dipped berries, and more.
Some bundles even come with a music album included in the offer for built in ambiance.
Royer's Flowers and Gifts is your one-stop shop for a mix of gifts, flowers, stuffed animals, and chocolates for your loved ones.
Whether you're looking for a stuffed bear with an "I love you reminder" attached or a box of all your special someone's favorite chocolates, Royer's has got you covered.
Anyone who sends Valentine's Day flowers to a special someone between now and the 13th can give the gift of doubles. Royer's will also deliver a voucher for a free bunch of roses to share the love.
Lebanon County
Wertz's Candies was founded in 1931 and since then, the company has continued to handmake their candies with recipes that have been handed down through generations.
They're most popular chocolate delights start at just $9.50 and include the Opera Fudge, the Chocolate Covered Creams, Country Fudge, and their Caramels.
Just for Valentine's Day, Wertz's is accepting orders for their chocolate-covered strawberries in milk or dark chocolate, that come in a heart shaped gift box for $19 for one pound or $10 for half a pound.
While the store does see an increase in sales around Valentine's Day, their busiest time of the year is during the Christmas season, according to store owner, Charles Wertz.
Smith's Candies has been a third generation, family-owned and operated business since 1951.
They offer a variety of products from candy to fine chocolates, but they're most popular item around Valentine's Day is their Cherry JuJu Hearts, a must have for their customers over several years, according to Smith's.
Smith's also offers a Valentine's special one-day during the season, which this year falls on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., where customers can order their hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries.
"While Valentine's Day is not our biggest holiday, our sales do increase during this season," Smith's said.
Dauphin County
The Hershey Store is currently running major sales on their Valentine's Day products, including 25 to 40% off select products and discounted bundles for a set price.
The company is also selling a Valentine's-themed, eight ounce chocolate bar with "I Love You" and heart designs engraved on the top.
For February only, Hershey's Chocolate World has paired with SpringGate Vineyard to cater to the 21 and older crowd on their menu. For a limited time only, visitors can enjoy SpringGate Strawberry Mello Wine paired with strawberry and dark chocolate Kit Kat duos in Hershey's food hall.
Zimmerman's Nuts and Candies is a fourth generation family business that is known for their all natural peanut butter, cooked nuts, roasted coffee, and candies.
Zimmerman's has a variety of chocolate options to choose from, including milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate.
This year for Valentine's Day, the company made bite-sized Valentine clear toys available for a limited time and have already begun preparing for St. Patrick's Day and Easter.
Cumberland County
Brittle Bark Co. was created in 2003 by a single mother who originally created her peanut brittle recipe for her child's preschool bake sale.
Brittle Bark is currently running an online Valentine collection with pre-wrapped treats for your loved ones. Plant-based options are also available with Brittle Bark's new limited-edition Plant Based Truffle Collection.
Customers can choose from a variety of flavors, including: Blackberry Lemon, Ultra-Dark Heart, Mocha, Black Cherry, and Strawberry Balsamic.
Brittle Bark's sister company, Coca Creek Chocolates is currently running their "World of Love" truffle collection with a 12-piece or 24-piece option and a variety of flavors included.
Coca Creek also has a Plant-Based Valentine Collection with an 8 or 15-piece truffle box selection. Each box comes decorated with a heart ribbon and rose adornment on top.
Franklin County
Olympia Candy Kitchen has two pages worth of select Valentine's Day chocolate and candies available starting at $1.98. The items come in a variety of different shapes, including hearts, kisses, bears, flamingos, and raspberries.
The candy kitchen is also selling limited edition chocolate covered strawberries for the holiday through Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.
Zoe's Chocolate Co. is a family-owned artisan chocolate shop that first opened in 2007 and is run by three siblings and their dad.
They have a variety of items to choose from off their Valentine's Day assortments, including their new "Love in a Box" collection and peanut butter "love bugs."
If you're looking for a fun treat for a friend or loved one this holiday, Zoe's chocolate "Le Moustaches" comes in a set of two with milk and dark chocolate mustache options.
Adams County
Kilwins was opened by a husband and wife in 1947, where they started out selling baked goods and chocolates. Over time, they gained a reputation for making high quality chocolate, ice cream, and confections.
The company has an assortment of chocolate heart boxes, specialty cookies, and even a sprinkled milk chocolate caramel apple available this Valentine's Day.
National Deals
