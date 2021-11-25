As holiday deliveries are expected to spike, more truck drivers are needed to keep up with demand

Several trucking companies are offering incentives as they work to keep up with shipping demands, delays, and deliveries especially ahead of the holidays.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The demand for truck drivers continues as the holidays are expected to bring another wave of packages for an industry that is already facing a high demand amid supply chain issues and deliveries.

As many trucking companies roll out "now hiring" signs, truck driving schools tell FOX43 they are experiencing increased enrollment.

"The driver shortage is the big push and trucking companies are offering big incentives," wrote Thomas Goehrig of the driver training & licensing center at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center.

Goehrig said the center has recruiting staff out working everyday and classes are booked through the first of the year. A new class starts every three weeks at the center and each class averages around 160 hours over a four week period.

The center is also an authorized PennDOT third party testing site for drivers to obtain their commercial drivers license (CDL). Both students and the public can take the skills test at the school.

"Currently, we have recruiters talk to our students everyday at lunch. The recruiting schedule is filled past the new year," said Goehrig.

According to Goehrig, among the incentives many trucking companies are offering right now include sign-on bonuses, tuition reimbursement, upgraded equipment, performance bonuses, and better home time. Of course those incentives vary depending on the hiring company.

He added new regulations are set to soon hit the trucking industry in February over Entry Level Driver Training.