Trick or treating while social distancing? Check out the Halloween Candy Catapult

A York County Family gets creative and can't wait to launch candy to trick or treaters on Halloween Night.

YORK, Pa. — Halloween will not be put on hold this year, at least in one York County community.

One family in Springettsbury township came up with an idea to make it happen, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Candy Catapult on Cayuga

Ready, aim...trick or treat.

The Mak family in York County is ready to launch into Halloween.

"We thought we could try to come up with a creative way to throw candy at kids...safely," said Vince Mak of Springettsbury township. "With everything going on, everyone just needs to feel happy and find something to laugh at."

The family wanted to make sure, no matter what, kids in Springettsbury township could get some candy on Halloween from a distance, so they built a catapult to launch candy to trick-or-treaters from their front porch.

They thought the name "Candypult" was a good fit for this socially distanced trick or treating apparatus.

Vince Mak, the dad and main engineer of the project, says he knows kids have been through a lot this year and he wanted to give them something to smile about.

His son Connor, who helped build the masterpiece, sure seems to like seeing the candy fly.

Now the family is waiting and counting down the days until Halloween - hoping neighborhood kids stop by for the sweetest catch.

"I guess we'll have to get extra candy this year," said Mak.