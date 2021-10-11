The importance of Veterans Day, with Eric Rittmeyer

Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, joined FOX43 on Nov. 10 to discuss honoring our troops.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thursday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, and Mental Toughness Expert Eric Rittmeyer, joined joined FOX43 on Nov. 10 to discuss honoring our troops.

"At a time where our nation is more divided than ever, there’s one group of people that seems to remain unified and almost immune to this division—our military men and women," he said.

Rittmeyer believes that those who serve in the United States Armed Forces have a few qualities that everyone can learn from. Check them out below:

They have a sense of unity

"Every veteran raised their right hand and took an oath to serve their country," he said. "Regardless of the branch of service, or the amount of time served, all veterans are unified."

They respect each other

"Active duty or prior service makes no difference," he said. "The respect learned in the military sticks with veterans until the day they die. And this respect isn’t just for their fellow service members— it’s respect for everyone they meet."

They put the mission first

"While putting the mission first might sound like something that wouldn’t translate into the civilian world, it’s actually very relevant," Rittmeyer said. "It’s all about having a goal and/or task at hand, and never losing site of what needs to be done to complete it. In civilian terms: 'keeping your eyes on the prize.'"

They work together

"In the military, you’re forced to work with each other," he said. "This requires you to create ways to find common ground and work through differences to finish the job. Veterans have been put in many situations that require them to work through problems and remain laser-focused on completing the mission, no matter what the circumstances."