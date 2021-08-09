Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to streets of NYC

Marching bands originally slated for the 2020 event will join this year's parade through Manhattan.

NEW YORK — The world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back.

The City of New York and Macy's announced Wednesday the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return this year to the streets of the Big Apple for its 95th edition.

Following last year’s made-for-television celebration, the parade through the streets of Manhattan will kick off the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m.

"We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"We applaud Macy’s work to creatively continue this beloved tradition last year and look forward to welcoming back Parade watchers to experience it safely, live and in person this November."

Macy's said the parade will entertain live crowds and a national television audience with giant helium balloons, floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns and Santa Claus.

Macy’s will put in place new health and safety procedures for the 2021 parade, including requiring volunteers and staff to wear face coverings and to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Marching band, cheer and specialty group performances originally slated for the 2020 parade will participate this year.

Macy’s signature character balloons will once again be flown with 80 to 100 handlers, a flight management team and an anchor vehicle — instead of just a vehicle as in 2020.

"Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, growing to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the official start of the holiday season," said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience."

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® Returns To March Down The Streets Of New York City, Kicking Off The Holiday Season For New Yorkers and The Nation https://t.co/ccPURkwHgC pic.twitter.com/Z2v6EeyxGU — Macy's News (@macysnews) September 8, 2021

