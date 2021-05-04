Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 deals and offers

Teachers have gone through a lot in the past year with the switch to online teaching, and they deserve a treat. Check out a list of deals and offers below.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from April 28 and discusses a proposed bonus for Pennsylvania teachers.

It's no secret that we've all been through a lot in the past year or so, but teachers have had to deal with more than the average person with the switch to online teaching. This is why we've compiled a list of the best deals and offers available to teachers and educators during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs through Friday.

There are literally dozens of deals at all sorts of companies and stores, so be sure to check those out as well.

You can check out our list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Adobe - The software company already offers discounts to teachers, professors and school faculty, but Adobe’s Student and Teacher products drop the monthly price from tag from $52.99 to 19.99 a month.

Amazon - There's a whole page for Teacher Deals on Amazon's website. Teachers can also use student discounts with a valid .edu email address, including free two-day shipping and discounted textbooks.

Ann Taylor Loft - The clothing brand has a Loft Loves Teachers program and with a valid school ID, educators can receive 15% off.

Apple - The tech giant offers teachers and college students discounts on their products through Apple’s Education Pricing. The company also offers financing options for teachers to get Apple products in their classrooms.

Applebee's - The food chain is offering a 20% discount to educators and school faculty during Teacher Appreciation Week at participating locations.

Barnes & Noble - The book chain has a free educator membership program, called B&N Educator. The program offers 20% off classroom-use purchases, and 25% off purchases made during Educator Appreciation Days.

Basecamp - The software company is offering a free 30-day trial if you just email the company your credentials.

Bose - The headphone company is offering an exclusive offer on orders $199 or more.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Select locations are offering a 20% discount for teachers this week with a valid school ID.

Cole Haan - Teachers can get ready to go back to school with a 20% discount on online orders.

Hanes - Current and former teachers can get 10% off any purchase of a online order. Verify your educational status via ID.me to receive a special code.

J.Crew - Teachers and students get 15% off an online purchase.

Lenovo - The software company is offering teachers 5% off purchases sitewide when they verify their educational status on ID.me. They're also hosting a teacher appreciation giveaway through a new partnership with AdoptAClassroom to award a teacher $1,000 to set up a whole new classroom.

Madewell - The clothing brand is offering 15% off with a valid school ID.

Michael's - The arts and crafts store is prefer for art teachers to get their supplies, and the chain is offering a 15% discount on all purchases made online or in-store.

Microsoft - The software giant offers several promotions to teachers, including free training with the purchase of Windows 10 devices. Educators can also get Office 365 Education and Microsoft Teams for free with a valid school email.

Party City - Teachers can deck out their classroom with fun decorations with Party City's Organizational Discounts offered to schools and non-profits. Visit their website to learn more.

Staples - Educators can get all the supplies they need and donate at the same time with the Classroom Rewards program. All purchases made through the program donate 5% of the total purchase towards educators. All you have to do is sign up.

Starbucks - Teachers definitely need their coffee, and Starbucks has a whole line of teacher-based gift cards to give the educator in your life. Check out a local store to find the perfect one.