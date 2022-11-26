Survey reveals what states put up their Christmas decorations first

A new survey shows that D.C. residents, along with most Americans, put up their decorations on Nov. 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — If you've ever wondered how early is too early to put up your Christmas decorations, one survey says that Nov. 17 is the first day on average that Americans start decorating.

Singulart, an online art and design gallery, surveyed over 2,500 Americans on the date they are planning to decorate for the holiday. Here is what they found.

Residents of South Dakota are the first to put their decorations up, with the halls being decked on Nov. 17, ten days before the national average.

The five states to put their Christmas decorations up first were:

South Dakota – Nov. 17 Alaska – Nov. 19 Arkansas – Nov. 23 Nebraska – Nov. 23 Tennessee – Nov. 23

The survey revealed Hawaii leaves putting up decorations as close to the big day as possible, with December 6 being their decoration day.

The five states to put their decorations up last were:

Hawaii – Dec. 6 Delaware – Dec. 5 Iowa – Dec. 4 Montana – Dec. 3 Rhode Island – Dec. 3

Check out the full list of days each state starts to decorate below:

South Dakota – Nov. 17 Alaska – Nov. 19 Arkansas – Nov. 23 Nebraska – Nov. 23 Tennessee – Nov. 23 Utah – Nov. 24 Georgia – Nov. 25 Louisiana – Nov. 25 Oklahoma – Nov. 25 Arizona – Nov. 26 California – Nov. 26 Connecticut – Nov. 26 Massachusetts – Nov. 26 Mississippi – Nov. 26 Florida – Nov. 27 Kansas – Nov. 27 Kentucky – Nov. 27 North Carolina – Nov. 27 North Dakota – Nov. 27 Pennsylvania – Nov. 27 Colorado – Nov. 28 Illinois – Nov. 28 New Hampshire – Nov. 28 New Jersey – Nov. 28 South Carolina – Nov. 28 Vermont – Nov. 28 Washington, D.C. – Nov. 28 Wisconsin – Nov. 28 Idaho – Nov. 29 New York – Nov. 29 Texas – Nov. 29 Virginia – Nov. 29 Washington – Nov. 29 Alabama – Nov. 30 Indiana – Nov. 30 Michigan – Nov. 30 Minnesota – November 30 Missouri – Nov. 30 Nevada – Nov. 30 Ohio – Nov. 30 West Virginia – Nov. 30 Wyoming – Nov. 30 Maine – Dec. 1 Maryland – Dec. 1 New Mexico – Dec. 2 Oregon – Dec. 2 Montana – Dec. 3 Rhode Island – Dec. 3 Iowa – Dec. 4 Delaware – Dec. 5 Hawaii – Dec. 6