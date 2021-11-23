State transportation officials are stressing safety this Thanksgiving week

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest holiday for travel this year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, State Police, and Department of Transportation are reminding all Pennsylvanians: safety first.

"With traffic returning to heavier volumes and travelers happily focused on holiday visiting, it's critical to keep safety top of mind while driving to your destination," said Craig Shuey, PA Turnpike Chief Operating Officer.

Transportation officials expect this Thanksgiving holiday season to be the busiest for travel with more than 3 million people expected to travel by car over the six-day period (Tuesday, November 23 - Sunday, November 28.

Officials say the heaviest loads of traffic will be from 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With more traffic volumes, there poses a greater risk of distracted and impaired driving, therefore, law enforcement will be increasing their patrol presence with sobriety and traffic roving beginning Wednesday through the New Year.

Officials are reminding families of the "Click it or ticket," initiative under Operation Safe Holiday. The initiative began on November 15th and will end on November 28th.

Transportation executives say the incentives can help when preparing for holiday travel with the safety of children at the forefront with child passenger seat checks.