COLORADO, USA — The holiday cheer continues at Starbucks.

Starbucks' reusable red cup giveaway returns to stores for a fifth year on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Starbucks said customers who order a holiday or fall beverage on Thursday, Nov. 17, will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup while supplies last.

This year's collectible cup features a white ornament design. Starbucks said the cup has a celebratory message for the 25th anniversary of its red cups.

The red cup is made with 50% recycled content as part of Starbucks' goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

Like any reusable cup, Starbucks customers who bring their reusable red cup to Starbucks will receive a 10 cent discount on their order. Starbucks Rewards members can earn 25 bonus Stars when they bring back their reusable red cup for future orders.

Earlier this month, Starbucks brought back its holiday menu with new seasonal cups and menu items.

Returning menu favorites include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew and the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha is making its 20th appearance on the menu.

New in 2022: the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, which joins the returning bakery items Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

Starbucks said its Christmas Blend and seasonal coffee flavors in Roast & Ground, K-Cup pods and ready-to-drink formats will again be available in grocery stores.

