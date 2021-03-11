SiriusXM launches its most holiday music channels ever

DENVER — SiriusXM is spreading cheer with its biggest holiday music lineup ever.
The streaming radio giant began playing its seasonal music lineup on Wednesday with the debut of two new channels, Holiday Instrumentals and Noël Incontournable.
SiriusXM now has 19 ad-free holiday music stations. Most of the holiday stations will be available through Sunday, Dec. 26.
SiriusXM said its holiday music channels will offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols, contemporary holiday tunes, seasonal soul music, holiday pop songs, country Christmas classics, Hanukkah music, and classical Christmas favorites.
SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App.
SiriusXM holiday channel lineup
Holly
- SXM App and satellite on channel 105.
- Contemporary holiday hits.
Holiday Traditions
- Available on SXM App and satellite channel 71.
- Traditional holiday recordings from the ‘40s through the ‘60s.
Hallmark Channel Radio
- Available on SXM App and satellite channel 104.
- Timeless Christmas music and carols.
Holiday Soul
- Available on SXM App and satellite channel 49.
- Classic soul and Motown holiday music from the 60's and 70's.
Country Christmas
- Available on SXM App and satellite channel 58.
- Spanning the generations of country Christmas music.
Christmas Spirit
- Available on SXM App and satellite channel 63.
- Christmas music from contemporary Christian artists.
Holiday Pops
- Available on SXM App and satellite channel 76.
- Classical Christmas carols and holiday favorites.
Acoustic Christmas
- Available on SXM App and satellite channel 6.
- Acoustic holiday tunes.
Mannheim Steamroller Channel
- Available on SXM App.
- Mannheim Steamroller.
Navidad
- Available on the SXM App.
- Latin holiday music and traditional sounds.
Radio Hanukkah
- Available on the SXM App.
- Extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music.
Jolly Christmas
- Available on the SXM App.
- Upbeat, energetic holiday hits.
Holiday Instrumentals
- Available on the SXM App.
- All-new holiday music channel featuring holiday favorites.
Noël Incontournable
- Available on the SXM App.
- All-new holiday music channel featuring Francophone Christmas classics.
Jazz Holidays
- Available on the SXM App.
- Christmas favorites from classic legends and contemporary jazz stars.
70s/80s Holidays
- Available on the SXM App.
- Christmas and holiday songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Rockin’ Xmas
- Available on the SXM App.
- Classic Christmas songs that rock.
Holiday Chill-Out
- Available on the SXM App.
- 24/7 Holiday Chill-Out channel featuring downtempo & deep house versions.
New Year’s Nation
- Available on SXM App and satellite channel 105.
- Ultimate New Year's celebration playlist.
