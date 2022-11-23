Santa will visit York Galleria before starting trek around the world

Santa will arrive at York Galleria on Nov. 23. He will be available for visits until Christmas Eve.

YORK, Pa. — Santa will arrive at his York Galleria workshop today and remain available for visits through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Those who want to take pictures with Santa can find him in his workshop in the Center Court, located on the upper level.

"This is going to be a fantastic season," said Susan Angelin, marketing manager for York Galleria. "We're so excited to welcome Santa Claus back to the mall, not to mention start sharing the great sales going on at your favorite stores!"

Santa will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can reserve a timeslot here. Those wo book online will also receive a free phone call from Santa.

Visits are always free, with the option to purchase a variety of photo packages.