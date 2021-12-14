Safely gathering for the holidays, with Dr. Vinitha Moopen

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, joined FOX43 on Dec. 14 to discuss taking the proper precautions against COVID-19.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Christmas is right around the corner, but, COVID-19 is still very much real.

With the continued spread of the virus, plus the new Omicron variant, many may be wondering how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe this holiday season.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, joined FOX43 on Dec. 14 to discuss taking the proper precautions around the holidays.

According to her, making sure all of the people you're gathering with for your holiday celebrations are vaccinated, is a vital first step in protecting yourself and your family.

She also said that it is important to remain masked as much as possible and to always be washing your hands.

Dr. Moopen also spoke about dealing with unvaccinated children in the family, the Omicron variant, transmissibility rates in Lancaster County and in Central Pa. as a whole, as well as what to do if you feel you've been exposed to COVID-19.