Ring in 2022 with these New Year's Eve celebrations throughout Central Pa.

With New Year's Eve just three weeks away, counties throughout Central Pa. are preparing to ring in the new year with a bang.

It's been quite a long year, and needless to say, we're all ready for a clean slate.

Below, you'll find a list of the best celebrations in our area.

Cumberland County

Mechanicsburg:

Mechanicsburg will be welcoming the new year with their annual wrench drop that will take place during their New Year's event from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in front of the Washington Fire Company at 53 East Main Street.

In the meantime, visitors can enjoy glass blowing demonstrations, raffles, a silent auction, and DJ street dancing.

Dauphin County

Harrisburg:

This New Year's Eve the City of Harrisburg will be hosting their celebrations from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at FNB Field baseball park on City Island.

Locals who stop by will be able to enjoy a strawberry drop, live music, food/beer garden, a photo both, and of course a fireworks display at the midnight hour to celebrate the start of the new year.

There will also be free activities for the kiddos for everyone to have a fun night.

Harrisburg community members, nonprofit organizations, and city businesses will also have the opportunity to submit a video featuring select photos and messages that will be displayed on a big screen for all to enjoy.

All submissions must be in by Dec. 13 to be featured in the New Year's event.

Hershey:

Hershey will be kicking off their New Year's Eve celebrations starting at 8 p.m. in the heart of downtown Hershey. Visitors will be able to enjoy food, beverages, and live music starting at 9 p.m., featuring Very Fine Gentlemen, a 5-piece instrumental jazz funk band and headliner Fully Stocked

Most importantly, Hershey's famous raising of the giant Hershey's Kiss replica will top off the year, followed by a fireworks display at midnight.

Lancaster County

Lancaster:

For those planning on celebrating from Lancaster, the city will be setting off fireworks from multiple locations starting at 9 p.m.

Lebanon County

Lebanon:

The city of Lebanon will be holding their annual Bologna Drop from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on South 8th Street between Chestnut and Cumberland Streets.

Perry County

Duncannon:

Duncannon will be holding their annual sled drop this year from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on 603 North Market Street.

Locals will ring in the new year with complimentary hot dogs, hot chocolate, cookies, and commemorative wooden nickels. Then stick around for the main event: the sled drop at midnight.

If you have questions or would like to volunteer, the Borough's office can be reached at 717-834-4311.

York County

Red Lion:

Red Lion will be "Roarin' in the New Year" at Center Square to make up for last year's cancellation. A variety of bands will be showcasing this year's event around the Borough, along with plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. Don't forget to stick around for the fireworks later on in the evening.

More details will be released closer to New Year's.

York:

The City of York has a variety of annual events they host on New Year's Eve, kicking off with a Kids Countdown.

The Countdown will feature family-friendly activities, including a kids dance party with a DJ, face painting, spin art, inflatables, and petting zoos hosted by Liz and Chris from WARM 103.3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Then later on in the night, attendees can expect a DJ dance party in the Continental Square at 10 p.m., followed by a white rose drop and a midnight fireworks display.