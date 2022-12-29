"They love it:" Donate your Christmas tree to goats at an Adams County farm, more recycling options

The family Christmas tree can have a variety of uses for those in central Pa. One farm in Adams County is even accepting donated trees as a snack for their goats!

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas was just a few days ago, so you might not be thinking about taking your tree down just yet.

But, for those who like to plan ahead or want to leave their tree in 2022, there are plenty of ways to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Pa.

One unique new home for the Christmas tree could be an Adams County farm.

Copper Kettle Farms, located at 1142 Hanover Road in Gettysburg, is accepting unwanted Christmas trees as a special treat for their goats.

"Pine is actually very good for goats in moderation," said Copper Kettle Farms Owner Crystal Groves, "[They're] very susceptible to parasites and worms. Pine is very good at killing parasites."

Experts say certain compounds found in pines can have a deworming effect on goats. The pine needles also provide a small number of antioxidants.

Just make sure your tree doesn't have tinsel and hasn't been sprayed with pesticides so that the goats can properly enjoy their treat!

"It's like dessert to them, they love it," said Groves.

From Dec. 26, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023, York County residents can drop off their trees at 2651 Blackbridge Road in York.

There is no fee for those who live in York County, just make sure that lights, ornaments, tinsel and protective bags are off the tree.

According to the York County Solid Waste Authority, the trees will be processed locally and reused as mulch.

"It’s a really neat way in York County of recycling the trees into something new," said Jen Cristofoletti, the community services specialist.

Residents who wish to drop off their tree should follow the signs along Blackbridge Road directing them to the parking lot across from the York County Resource Recovery Center.

Additional drop-off sites in York include H&H Excavating in Spring Grove (717-225-4669) and Spring Valley Mulch in Dover (717-292-3476). Those interested in dropping off their tree should call ahead for hours of acceptance.

There are a variety of tree recycling sites for those in Lancaster County.

A free curbside collection of Christmas trees in Lancaster Township will be held on Friday, Jan. 14.

For those who miss the free pick-up day, a $4 red tag can be purchased from the township. It's encouraged that trees are not placed outside until the night before Jan. 14

Additionally, artificial trees can be put out with the trash and collected by Lancaster Township. They will also need the $4 red tag, which is available to purchase at the township office.

Lancaster Township residents can also drop off their real Christmas trees at the Lancaster Township Woody Waste Facility from Dec. 28 through mid-January. Drop-off is available from dawn to dusk in the designated area.

For those who don't want to wait until January, tree donations are being accepted at Lancaster County Central Park, located at 1050 Rockford Road. They can be dropped off daily from Dec. 26, 2022, through Jan. 31 during regular park hours.

Those dropping off a tree are asked to use the Chesapeake Street entrance and pay a $1 per tree donation to support park programs.

Martin Mulch Products, located at 55 Woodcrest Drive in Ephrata, is also accepting tree drop-offs Monday through Saturday. A single tree drop-off will cost $2, though prices will vary for larger deliveries.

Curbside recycling of Christmas trees in Harrisburg will begin in 2023. Residents should put out their trees on trash days during the first two weeks of January to ensure a speedy pick-up.

Residents have been asked to not put trees out until it is their specified trash pick-up day. For any questions, call 717-236-4802.