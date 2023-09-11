Play games in central Pennsylvania on National Video Games Day!

National Video Games Day is on September 12, and locally-owned retailers all throughout central Pa. are gearing up for the special day.

Video games have been a staple in many people's lives for decades, and there's no better time to celebrate them by sitting down and playing that game you've heard so much about.

While retailers such as Best Buy, Target, Walmart and GameStop carry a wide selection of titles, we've gathered a list of locally-owned retailers so that you can support your community, while allowing yourself to indulge in a new game

Vault Video Games: Hanover & York Counties

If you consider yourself more of a retro gamer, or just simply want to revisit some of the classics, look no further than Vault Video Games in Hanover! With games and consoles ranging all the way back to Atari and up until the current generations, there's a choice for everyone at this store.

Vault Video Games also takes in trade-ins, so every gamer looking to swap out some previously played games for something new has a locally owned option.

Play N Trade: Mechanicsburg & Cumberland Counties

Play N Trade is one of the best places to go if you need to unload some games that are collecting dust on your shelf, or if you just want to browse what other people parted ways with! The store showcases a range of console generations but makes sure to also show off the latest releases.

For National Video Games Day, Play N Trade is celebrating by taking 20% off any pre-owned game purchased, so make sure to stop by if you want to finally get your hands on a game you've been eyeing up.

Just Press Play: York and Lancaster Counties

Looking for a wider range of media that extends beyond video games? Just Press Play has you covered.

In addition to the wide array of video game titles, Just Press Play offers CDs, vinyl records, board games, trading card games and even a rotating selection of LEGO sets. This is truly the one-stop shop for both casual and serious gamers.

Just Press Play is currently holding its Fall Clearance Sale, which is running until Sept. 24. Each location has a different selection of items, so make sure to check out all four stores in York and Lancaster Counties.

M&P Amusement: York

When one thinks of video games, arcade cabinets aren't typically the first thing that comes to mind. However, M&P Amusement, which is one of the oldest arcade distributors in the country, makes sure to let everyone know that there is beauty in the classics.

M&P Amusement sells both new and used arcade game cabinets and driving games, air hockey tables, Skee-Ball machines, and even offers game rentals for parties or special events.