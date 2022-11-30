The Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show kicks off for its 39th year

Over 500 vendors fill the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The holiday season is finally here, and The Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show went big.

Over 500 specialty shops will be featured inside the PA Farm Show Complex—its largest year to date—including live entertainment, special events and more.

This year, the show will be hosting Collen Christian Baker, known for decorating both the White House and the Pennsylvania's Governors Mansion, to talk about many of the holiday gifts and decorations people can find.

The show kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and will run until Saturday, Dec. 4.

Highlights of this year's show include:

Girls' Night Out on Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with discounted admission and drinks, fantastic door prizes and music

Deck the Paws dog holiday fashion show on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., featuring adoptable dogs from Canine Rescue of Central PA

Merry Money gift card drawings, loaded with $100 to use at any one show vendor

Winter Wonderland of fresh-cut Christmas trees and high-tech lighting at the show's North Hall entrance

Christmas Tree Lane, filled with more than two dozen trees decorated by show vendors

Holiday Spirits for adults ages 21 and over and a Christmas Dinner Banquet Buffet (both cashless only)

Santa Land in the Northeast Hall, for photos with the jolly fellow

Children's Workshops & Kids Korner, where kids can play and create

Model Trains Display running on a 120-foot track

Live entertainment stage featuring local musicians, dance groups and school bands

Ship From the Show: send gifts directly from the full-service U.S. Post Office located within the show