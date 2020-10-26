Need a Halloween costume idea? 🎃 These are the most-searched of 2020

Google has released its list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2020. Here are the top 10 from September 2020.

Halloween will look a little different this year because of the pandemic, but it doesn't mean you can't have a little fun dressing up on the 31st.

Google has released its list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2020. The top 10 costumes based on Google searches in Sept. 2020 include:

1. Witch

2. Dinosaur

3. Harley Quinn

4. Rabbit

5. Clown

6. Angel

7. Fortnite

8. Devil

9. Ninja

10. Spider-Man

Of course, as with everything in 2020, there are many adjustments being made to the typical Halloween celebrations in Central Pennsylvania due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC recently released guidelines discouraging traditional trick-or-treating.

In some places in our area, trick-or-treating or a Halloween parade have been cancelled.

Others are planning different community events and celebrations to enjoy the holiday.