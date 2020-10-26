x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Holidays

Need a Halloween costume idea? 🎃 These are the most-searched of 2020

Google has released its list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2020. Here are the top 10 from September 2020.

Halloween will look a little different this year because of the pandemic, but it doesn't mean you can't have a little fun dressing up on the 31st.

Google has released its list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2020. The top 10 costumes based on Google searches in Sept. 2020 include:

1. Witch

2. Dinosaur                                                   

3. Harley Quinn                         

4. Rabbit                              

5. Clown                                     

6. Angel                                      

7. Fortnite                                       

8. Devil                                      

9. Ninja                                            

10. Spider-Man

Of course, as with everything in 2020, there are many adjustments being made to the typical Halloween celebrations in Central Pennsylvania due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC recently released guidelines discouraging traditional trick-or-treating.

In some places in our area, trick-or-treating or a Halloween parade have been cancelled.

Others are planning different community events and celebrations to enjoy the holiday.

You can check out our full list of Halloween events occurring around Central Pennsylvania here.

Related Articles

Download the brand new FOX43 app here.