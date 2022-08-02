National Pizza Day 2022 deals and offers

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, so if you're looking for just the right place to celebrate, look no further.

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a slice?

Far and wide, pizza is regularly declared a favorite food, so it's safe to say that this holiday should be revered and recognized.

If you're looking for just the right place to celebrate, look no further.

You can check out our full list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Bertucci's: Celebrate National Pizza Day with the EveryDay Pizza Deal. You can get two large pizzas, your choice of salad, and fresh baked rolls for only $40. Feeds up to four people.

Chuck E. Cheese: You can receive 10% off any games package with the purchase of any food and beverage combo.

Cici's Pizza: When you order online for a limited time, get two large one-topping pizzas at Cici’s Pizza for just $5.99 each.

Domino's: Valid through May 22, the pizza chain will tip you $3 to use on your following order when you order online.

Donatos Pizza: Get two large one topping pizzas for just $24.99. Online orders only.

Hungry Howie's: Choose any two menu items, including their new flatbread pizza, for $6.99 each on National Pizza Day.

Little Caesars: Get one The Batman Calzony for $7.99. Online only.

MOD Pizza: Earn one point for each $1 you spend with the MOD Pizza Rewards Program. When you reach 150 points, the chain will reward you with a free menu item.

Papa John's: Celebrate National Pizza Day with the New Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza. Get a one-topping, stuffed crust pizza starting at $15.

Pizza Hut: The pizza chain is offering its Big Dinner Box for $21.99 just in time for National Pizza Day. The box comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and your choice of pasta or wings. If you don't want the sides, you can just get another medium pizza.

Red Barron Pizza: Enter the frozen pizza brand's National Pizza Day 2022 Giveaway for a chance to win 52 pizza coupons. Click here for more information.

Sbarro: Get a Free XL NY Slice with a purchase of a beverage when you sign up for The Slice Society.