National Hot Chocolate Day 2022: Here's how you can celebrate

Here are some local cafés to check out in Central Pa. where you can grab yourself a hot cup of cocoa and warm up this winter season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What better way to start off another cold week in the middle of winter than warming yourself up with a steaming cup of hot chocolate?

Well, here is your excuse to treat yourself, as Jan. 31 is an annual holiday that marks National Hot Chocolate Day.

We have compiled a list of local cafés across Central Pennsylvania for you to check out to celebrate this chocolate holiday:

Local cafés

Harrisburg

-Little Amps Coffee, hot chocolate: $3.50

Lancaster

-Prince Street Café, Lancaster, hot chocolate: $4.00 to $4.75

-Copper Cup, hot chocolate: $2.30 to $5.30

-Café One Eight, hot chocolate $3.50 to $4.00

Lebanon

-Sydney Roasting Co., hot chocolate: $2.35 to $3.50

-Ancestor coffeehouse & creperie, hot chocolate $3.00

-The Important thing Café, hot chocolate $3.25

York

-Colonial Coffee Shop, hot chocolate: $2.25

-Belmont Bean Co., hot chocolate: $2.25 to $3.55

How to make your own hot chocolate

According to Fine Cooking, if you're looking to save some money and make your own hot chocolate this Monday, all you will need is a few simple ingredients.

One third cup of unsweetened natural cocoa powder

Three to four tablespoons of granulated sugar

A pinch of table salt

Two to one half cups of whole milk

Mini marshmallows (optional)

Next, take the cocoa powder, sugar, and salt and mix them in a saucepan. Then, add a one fourth cup of milk and whisk the mixture until it's smooth before adding the remainder of the milk. Finally take your pan and place it over medium to medium high heat and cook your hot chocolate for about four to five minutes while consistently mixing. Pour the cocoa in your favorite mug, add in some marshmallows if you choose, and enjoy!