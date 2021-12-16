Mountain resort lets people see Christmas lights from a new perspective

A Lancaster County Resort is taking adventurous souls through trees decked out with Christmas lights on its winter zipline.

Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center in Lancaster County is taking adventurous souls through trees decked out with Christmas lights on its winter zipline experience, an event the center has been putting on since 2018.

The center has hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights stretching more than twelve miles.

Guests can also drive through the lights, or reserve space on special outdoor adventures including a zipline, a ropes course, an observation deck, and a wildlife center.

Self-described "Fun Scheduler" Phil True, said the ziplines are a special way to see the light.

"It's one of the most unique experiences to see Christmas lights," he said. "We're literally ziplining through Christmas lights and you're walking around them. We have a ground experience for those who don't want to get up onto high ropes, or they can stand on our observation deck and see the Christmas lights from an aerial view."

Refreshing Mountain also features a different local nonprofit each week that receives funding through visitor donations.

The Christmas Light Wonderland experiences run through Jan. 9, and ages 5 and up can do the ropes course and zipline.