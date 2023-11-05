One-stop Mother's Day shop for gifts, activities, food

Party Host Helpers is exploding with ideas to celebrate mom this Mother's Day.

YORK, Pa. — Mother's Day is right around the corner—but if you don't have mom's gift yet, don't panic.

Party Host Helpers shared some ideas for easy, quick DIY food and gift ideas that will have mom smiling.

The best part about creating one of these gifts yourself—and founder Renee Rhinehart's most important piece of advice—is your ability to customize them.

"Personalize it," she said. "If your mom isn't a gardener, don't get her a gardening basket. Think about the things she enjoys, the hobbies she has, the things that make her happy, and build on that."

Rhinehart says that making your own gift basket is as easy as walking the aisles of a store and picking out items mom would like. For those who want to get extra creative, fun touches like a wine bottle bouquet or a "basket" that is actually a flower pot for a plant-loving mama can add that extra special touch to your gift.

Themed finger food like a spa-day-inspired cheese ball or rose-shaped stuffed tomatoes can also be a great way to spruce up the tried-and-true breakfast in bed.