Yep, Mother's Day does feel earlier than usual this year. Here's why

The holiday falls on Sunday the 8th this year. It's the second Sunday of May, but it's only the first full weekend - a fact that's mixing some people up.

WASHINGTON — If you feel like Mother's Day snuck up on you in 2022, you're not alone. WUSA9 is here to ensure you don't show up empty-handed Sunday.

Before you make a mad dash to the florist or frantically search for a free reservation, here's why the day feels sudden this year.

First of all, Mother's Day isn't a static holiday. It changes year to year.

Some of the most universally celebrated days in the U.S. that always stay the same are New Year's Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Veterans Day, and Christmas Day. They're all observed on the same calendar date each year, irrespective of the day of the week.

Meanwhile, holidays like Easter and Mother's Day can be tricky. Although they're not always on the same date, they are always on the same day - a Sunday. And they're often around the same time each year.

Mother's Day is always the second Sunday of May.

The 2022 holiday is creeping up on daughters and sons everywhere because while this year's celebration is on Sunday, May 8 - which is the second Sunday of May - it doesn't feel like it. That's because it is the first full weekend of May; the month began on a Sunday. So, technically May 1 was the very first Sunday of the month.