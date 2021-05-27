'Post a poppy' to honor veterans for Memorial Day

During normal times, the National Mall in D.C. is graced with hundreds of thousands of poppies to honor veterans, but this year, it's gone virtual.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — John Bird, retired U.S. Navy Admiral and senior vice president at the United Services Automobile Association (USAA), joined FOX43's Matt Maisel on May 27 to discuss how people can honor veterans virtually this upcoming Memorial Day.

In 2018 and 2019, nearly 700,000 poppies graced the National Mall in D.C to honor those who have served in the military since WWI. Due to COVID, the "wall" is virtual and people are encouraged to "post a poppy" online at this link.

Bird also discussed the history of Memorial Day, how the poppy became the global symbol of remembrance, and how people can post and engage with the Poppy Honor Wall.

"It's our most sacred holiday," Bird said. "It's the one day we set aside a year to remember the men and women who have been lost in combat, who paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we could enjoy our holidays, our weekends, and our wonderful set of freedoms."