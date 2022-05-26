Memorial Day-inspired cocktails, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Nate Snelbaker, from Fine Wine and Good Spirits, joined FOX43 on May 26 to discuss how to liven up any Memorial Day gathering.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day is upon us, which means sunshine, barbeque, and of course, cocktails.

Keystone Lemonade

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces, The Union Forge Vodka

1 ounce, triple sec

1 ounce, fresh lemon juice

Lemon-lime soda

Lemon wheels, for garnish

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for the soda and garnishes, in a tall glass filled with ice. Top with soda. Garnish with lemon wheels and mint sprig.

Malibu Watermelon Mojito

Ingredients

10 mint leaves

3 watermelon chunks

½ ounce, fresh lime juice

2 ounces, Malibu Watermelon Rum

2 ounces, soda water

Mint sprig, for garnish

Watermelon wedge, for garnish

Directions

Gently muddle the first three ingredients in a highball glass. Fill the glass with ice and add the next two ingredients; stir. Garnish with the mint sprig and watermelon wedge.

Zaya Pain Reliever

Ingredients

2 ounces, Zaya Gran Reserva Rum

2 ounces, pineapple juice

1 ounce, orange juice

1 ounce, cream of coconut

Pineapple wedge, for garnish

Pineapple leaves, for garnish

Directions