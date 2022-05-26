Memorial Day-inspired cocktails, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day is upon us, which means sunshine, barbeque, and of course, cocktails.
Nate Snelbaker, from Fine Wine and Good Spirits, joined FOX43 on May 26 to discuss how to liven up any Memorial Day gathering.
Check out the recipes above and below.
Keystone Lemonade
Ingredients
- 1 ½ ounces, The Union Forge Vodka
- 1 ounce, triple sec
- 1 ounce, fresh lemon juice
- Lemon-lime soda
- Lemon wheels, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for the soda and garnishes, in a tall glass filled with ice.
- Top with soda.
- Garnish with lemon wheels and mint sprig.
Malibu Watermelon Mojito
Ingredients
- 10 mint leaves
- 3 watermelon chunks
- ½ ounce, fresh lime juice
- 2 ounces, Malibu Watermelon Rum
- 2 ounces, soda water
- Mint sprig, for garnish
- Watermelon wedge, for garnish
Directions
- Gently muddle the first three ingredients in a highball glass.
- Fill the glass with ice and add the next two ingredients; stir.
- Garnish with the mint sprig and watermelon wedge.
Zaya Pain Reliever
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, Zaya Gran Reserva Rum
- 2 ounces, pineapple juice
- 1 ounce, orange juice
- 1 ounce, cream of coconut
- Pineapple wedge, for garnish
- Pineapple leaves, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a tiki glass filled with crushed ice.
- Garnish with the pineapple wedge and leaves.