Memorial Day 2023 | Deals & offers available for veterans

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day weekend serves as a time to honor our fallen service members and their sacrifices.

As a way of honoring veterans, many restaurants and retailers have offered discounts, deals or even free meals in a way of marking Memorial Day.

Here is a list of deals and offers available for Memorial Day 2023 (If you don't see yours on the list and would like it added, e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

Adidas - Military personnel, veterans, first responders, teachers, medical professionals and nurses can get 30% off at Adidas online or in-store. After verifying their status, they can also receive 20% off at the Adidas factory outlet stores.

Bob Evans - Every day, Bob Evans offers a 10% discount for active, veterans and retired military personnel.

Converse - All active, reservist, veteran and retired U.S. Military personnel, along with their spouses and dependents, can get a 10% discount.

Dairy Queen - Some Dairy Queen locations offer military and veterans discounts, but they can vary by store.

Golden Corral - At participating locations, veterans and retired military can receive 10-20% off at Golden Corral with a valid ID.

Home Depot - Active military and veterans can apply online to receive a 10% daily discount in stores and online, up to $400 a calendar year.

Lowe's - Active duty, retired and military veterans and their spouses can receive a 10% discount on eligible items all year online or in store after verifying their status.

Nike - Active, veteran, retired and reservist military can receive a 10% discount.

Reebok - Military personnel, medical and hospital workers, government employees and teachers can get a 50% off Heroes Discount.