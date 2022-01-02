How Central Pa. is celebrating the Lunar New Year

Feb. 1 marks the start of Lunar New Year, the most celebrated holiday among East and Southeast Asian cultures.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — February 1 signifies the start of the Lunar New Year for East and Southeast Asian cultures.

This year, 2022, is associated with the Year of the Tiger, which represents strength, clearing away evil, and bravery, according to History.com.

Here are several ways you can learn about and celebrate Lunar New Year in Central Pennsylvania.

Cumberland County

Carlisle will be holding a game night today from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to celebrate and inform locals of the annual Lunar Holiday through Pictionary for all ages.

The winning team will receive a tiger eye tumble.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own beer and a snack to share if they so please.

Dauphin County

Hershey's Chocolate World will be celebrating on Feb. 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. with several fun activities for the whole family.

Children 12 and under are welcome to attend and have their name translated into Mandarin, enjoy free samples, receive a make-at-home lantern activity instruction hand-out, and personalize their own candy bar wrapper.

Join us this weekend and next to celebrate the Lunar New Year! Posted by Hershey's Chocolate World on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Lebanon County

The Millcreek Lutheran Church in Lebanon County will be celebrating the year of the tiger through foods and flavors associated with the holiday on Feb. 15.

There are two time slots for those interested — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $22 each and can be purchased online through ticketbud.

Philadelphia

Parkway Central Library in Philadelphia will welcome in the year of the tiger on March 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will be able to experience martial arts, folk music, the Chinese opera, and dances from multiple historical dynasties and a Chinese water ink calligraphy demonstration.

But what Philly is most known for around this time of year are their Chinatown Lion Dances offered both during the day or at midnight.

At the start of Lunar New Year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the intersection of N 10th and Race St., victors can experience the free Chinatown Daytime Lion Dance parade.