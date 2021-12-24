Last-minute holiday shopping tips

As Christmas Day nears, shopping center administrators say shoppers should plan ahead.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As Santa Claus makes his last present rounds, so are people across our region.

A busy season can be met with last-minute shopping, which is why store managers are hoping people can get their needs at ease and focus on the true meaning of the holiday.

"It's not worth getting stressed over; if you've got some shopping to do by all means we're here to help," said Bruce Fry, general manager at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County, "Have a plan, if they don't have the size you're looking for, have a plan b, don't get stressed about it."

Fry says shoppers heading to the outlets ahead of Christmas Day should search their website before even heading out. This way people can know what they want to buy ahead of time and avoid a longer trip.

He also advises wearing comfortable attire such as shoes and clothes that are easy to put on and take off for dressing room needs.

If you're looking for the best deals, Fry says you may not find them as soon as you walk in, but taking a deeper gander will help.

"What a lot of retailers do is they put their best deals or clearance merchandise in their rear of the store," he said, "We always recommend when you get to a store, go to the back of the store and work your way front."

The Tanger Outlets' hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. this Christmas Eve.