Lancaster County EMS collects toys for children in need

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Kids in Lancaster County will have a brighter holiday season, all thanks to Toys for Tots donations.

Today, Northwest EMS in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, loaded up all the toys collected this year.

Businesses and people alike across northern Lancaster County donated the new and unwrapped toys. Organizers say this is one small way to help a neighbor in need.

"The financial need is hitting hard for all of us, and families in need couldn't provide Christmas for their children," said Lori Shenk, community outreach manager for Northwest EMS. "This is a small way that all of us can just give one or two items and make a big impact in our communities."