Lancaster Cemetary offers unique holiday tradition: Letters from Krampus

For $10 participants can send a letter (in good fun) to an annoying coworker, grouchy nephew, or nagging mother-in-law from Krampus.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You've likely heard of sending letters to Santa Claus, but what about letters to Krampus?

The horned half-man, half-goat creature originated in Austria's Alpine region to scare children who have misbehaved during the Christmas season.

For the second year in a row, The Lancaster Cemetary is offering its Letters From Krampus Fundraiser for those who haven't been so nice this year.

For $10 participants can send a letter (in good fun) to an annoying coworker, grouchy nephew, or nagging mother-in-law from Krampus to remind them Santa isn't the only one watching this holiday season!

"Today we're working with Krampus to get ready for the holidays. Lancaster Cemetary has a great relationship with Krampus. A lot of people get letters from Santa, but we thought, 'Hey, maybe Krampus can help out too,'" said Kate Haven-Freund, a Lancaster Cemetary Volunteer.

All proceeds will directly benefit Lancaster City's historic Victorian cemetery.