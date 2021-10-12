Lancaster Barnstormers host drive-thru Christmas Spirit Light Show

The Lancaster Barnstomers are hosting their fourth annual Christmas Spirit Light Show at Clipper Magazine Stadium through Jan. 1.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers are hosting a synchronized, drive-thru light show at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Christmas Spirit Light show is a 20-minute experience that visitors can enjoy from the comfort of their car.

Drivers are told to tune into radio channel 88.3 FM, as the lights are synchronized to the music, so you'll be able to feel completely immersed and enjoy Clipper Magazine Stadium's colorful Christmas spirit.

This is the Barnstormers' fourth light show, featuring a brand new lineup of holiday songs with even more tunnels to drive through, according to organizers.

“We think this is the most exciting show in the Central Pa. area," Christopher Brink, co-founder of the event, said. "All the lights are synchronized as you’re going through and it creates a really fun experience for kids and adults."

Drivers can also enjoy a tasty treat as they drive through, with selections of holiday cookies, popcorn, cotton candy, chips, bottled water, and canned soda.

The stadium will be donating some of the proceeds raised from the drive-thru to Community Action Partnership, Lancaster County's largest anti-poverty organization that provides programs to assist families in need.