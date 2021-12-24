Labor and delivery nurse shares how they celebrate Christmas and the babies being born on the holiday

Not many babies are born on Christmas Day, but the nurses at Baptist Women's and Children's Hospitals help make it a special occasion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Labor and delivery nurse Leslie Beyersdorf at Baptist Memorial Hospital said working on Christmas can still be a celebration.

"The nurses all get together and we usually eat and just act as if we're at home at work," Beyersdorf said.

She said they want the nurses as well as the families to feel the holiday spirit, especially with the babies on the way.

"To work with a group of people you consider your family is great and sometimes our patients just add to the extension of our family," Beyersdorf said. "We try to make it special for them, because who wants to be in the hospital - even if you're having a baby - on Christmas."

While it may be a surprise for the mothers, it can be the best gift to receive on Christmas.