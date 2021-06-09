Labor Day 2021: What's open and what's closed in Central Pennsylvania?

Labor Day celebrates the achievements of the American worker. We've complied a list to help those navigate what will be open this holiday weekend.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The first Monday in September marks an annual holiday, known as Labor Day, which celebrate the achievements of the American worker.

The federal holiday began in 1894 "when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being," according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Many Americans take this holiday to sleep in, socialize with friends and family, and wrap up the summer festivities with a good outdoor picnic.

For those wondering what might be open or not today, FOX43 has you covered.

Check out the list we compiled below of some of the local closings and openings in the area:

Public Schools: Closed

USPS: The United States Postal Services recognizes Labor Day as a public holiday and therefore will be closed.

Grocery stores: Most grocery stores will remain open, except Costco.

Libraries: All York County Library locations will be closed.

Banks: Since Labor Day is recognized as a federal holiday, the majority of banks will be closed.

DMV: PennDOT driver and vehicle services will be closed today.

Liquor Stores: Most stores will be operating their regular hours through 5 p.m.

Parking is free: In the City of Lancaster, City of York, and the City of Harrisburg.

Amtrack: Amtrack advises travelers to check holiday train schedules and status on their website before arriving at your local station.