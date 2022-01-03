IHOP gives away free pancakes for National Pancake Day 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday was originally known as a traditional feasting day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.
Why are pancakes associated with Shrove Tuesday?
It was the last chance for people to use up ingredients that weren't allowed to be eaten during the forty days of Lent, including eggs, fat, and milk, according to History Extra.
Select food chains will be offering customers limited time deals for this National Pancake Day, including at IHOP and Wendy's.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., anyone who visits an IHOP will receive one free short stack of three buttermilk pancakes with an option to donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society during IHOP's final month of giving.
A few other chains are celebrating National Pancake Day as well:
Wendy's is currently offering customers half off an entire breakfast purchase when ordered through their mobile app through March 31.
Denny's has partnered with 24 fan favorite online creators to create 12 limited-time-only menu items, including "Get That Cookie Dough" pancakes and the "Clearly Very Fruity" pancakes, which can be ordered both in-store and online.
You'll probably need something to wash down all those pancakes and McDonald's has got you covered.
Participating McDonald's now through March 31, are holding a $0.99 promotion on any size premium roast or iced coffee for anyone that has downloaded and signed up through the McDonald's app.
In case you miss out on IHOP's free pancake deal, Cracker Barrel has a variety of breakfast items to choose from under their "Breakfast All Day" menu option from "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast" to the "Good Morning Breakfast."