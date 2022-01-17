Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Pa.

Here are some activities and events taking place today in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Today marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day in which we recognize his part in the Civil Rights Movement.

President Ronald Reagan signed this holiday into law in 1983, but it was first observed three years later in 1986, according to the White House.

Here are some Central Pennsylvania MLK Day events taking place today both virtually and in-person.

The Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service is holding a virtual opening ceremony from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. via Zoom, where featured speakers and committee members will speak about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Interested participants will have to register for this event.

The 34th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast will be held virtually starting at 8 a.m. hosted by the Crisis Attucks Community Center and will feature performances, awards, and Aiko Bethea as the keynote speaker.

Interested participants can purchase tickets through Community Action Partnership's website.

The Crispus Attucks Community Center and Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County are gearing up for the CACC... Posted by Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County on Friday, January 14, 2022

PennState Health will be holding a 2022 Community Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in celebration of MLK Day, where visitors can enjoy food, entertainment, and ambulance tours.

This event is free and will be taking place at the Central Allison Hill Community Center at 1524 Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

The 43rd Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Breakfast held by the Interdenominational Ministers Conference (IMC) at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel has been postponed until further notice, due to a rise in COVID cases.

MLK Day Freedom Run will be taking place today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Theatre Horizon on 401 DeKalb Street in Norristown.

This event is hosted by RUNegades and hits historical sites along the Norristown leg of the Underground Railroad. More information can be found here.

YWCA Lancaster will be holding a series of virtual readings and activities throughout today starting at 9 a.m. to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Interested participants can register on YWCA's website.

Tomorrow! Join us for a virtual experience featuring local voices to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, and... Posted by YWCA Lancaster on Sunday, January 16, 2022

The Pennsylvania Union of the Homeless, and Lititz Chooses Love are hosting a MLK Day Proclamation: Pop-up Health Clinic on Jan. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Garden Court Apartments in Lancaster, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.