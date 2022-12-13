Grumpy Ole Grinch to visit The Curious Little Playhouse

The Grumpy Ole Grinch has been performing for five years. They say it's a great way to travel, meet new people and cause lots of smiles.

HANOVER, Pa. — Underneath the costume, the Grumpy Ole Grinch is anything but sour.

The actor, who got their start in York, says performing as the Grinch has allowed them a unique way to make people smile.

"I watched and I watched and I watched the movie, and I knew I could do the same thing," the impersonator said. "I'm a people person, and I love entertaining folks."

Today, Dec. 13, marks five years since the actor first donned their Grinch suit.

Taking on the role is also a great way to travel and meet new people, they say. The Grinch regularly attends fundraisers and benefit shows, sometimes even traveling up to New York City to perform in Times Square.

"I like doing fundraisers, benefit shows," the Grinch said. "I know it's a unique way to do so. That's why I like to do it."

The Grumpy Ole Grinch is returning to their York County roots this weekend with an appearance at Hanover's Curious Little Playhouse. One of their first performances was at a Playhouse location in downtown York.

Join the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1000 Carlisle Street in Hanover.