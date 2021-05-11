Grocery store executives provide tips for saving during the holiday season

The favorite brands of shoppers may not be available when heading out to the store, so administrators have some alternative options.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As the holidays are fast approaching, many families nationwide will be shopping for their food favorites and the best deals in the coming weeks.

However, 20 months into the pandemic, national officials are still seeing an increase in prices bringing about a continued shortage in supply. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported a 4.5% increase in food-at-home products, or grocery store and supermarket food purchases from Sept. 2020 to Sept. 2021.

Grocery store executives at Karns Quality Foods say the best chances families have on stocking up is to plan ahead.

"Chances are you and your family already know what's going to be on your table," Andrea Karns, vice president of sales and marketing, said. "You know every side dish you want year, after year. "I'd encourage you first and foremost, to have that list ready and when you're at the store, you see that favorite green bean that you need or that topping for your green bean casserole. Pick it up now, don't wait until the week before."

To help prevent an interruption of their supply chain, the Karns Quality Foods franchise has efforted a "safety stock" initiative.

"A lot of ordering, a lot of preparations," the company said in a statement. "This year more than ever, we've been planning in advance as far as getting items in earlier to make sure we have it on the store floor so we weren't surprised with any 'out-of-stocks' last minute."

As shoppers begin to shop for the Thanksgiving holiday, there are essentials Karns Quality Foods is looking out for. The first, is paper supply.

When it comes to napkins, paper towels, and plates, Karns says they are not seeing too much of a shortage, they are seeing gaps in supply in the past few months.

The disadvantage customers may see in prices are from manufacturers.

"What we are seeing taking place is not necessarily an increase on the traditional shelf tag, but some promotional dollars are being pulled from the manufacturers where they are cancelling some sale items," Karns said.

The local franchise has ordered about 8,000 turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday from fresh to frozen with an increase of $0.20 a pound.

Andrea Karns says the stock will continue to come, but her advice on planning ahead still stands.

"Right now, we have frozen turkeys out and available and we're seeing them sell even faster than in years past," Karns said. "We also have our fresh turkeys and those will be arriving about the week before Thanksgiving, so we're seeing those orders come in. The best way to secure your fresh turkey is to order in advance, plan in advance, make sure it's on lockdown."