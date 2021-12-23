Santa's reindeer cleared to fly over Pennsylvania Christmas Eve night

Wednesday’s event in Hershey ensures Santa's reindeer are all healthy and allowed to travel across The Commonwealth.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Governor Wolf announced on Wednesday that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have received a clean bill of health and are approved to take flight on Christmas Eve.

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph received a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and permit to ship, which certifies them to fly from rooftop to rooftop across the state for the purpose of toy delivery on Christmas Eve.

"Santa's reindeer are approved to overfly Pennsylvania tomorrow night,” said Wolf.

“So keep an eye on the sky tomorrow night, listen closely for bells, and the tap of hooves on your roofs, because if you're lucky you just might spot Santa and his reindeer on their trip around the world."

Veterinary Health Certificates are required as an assurance to prevent contagious diseases from crossing state lines.

