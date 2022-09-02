Here are some fun projects for Valentine's Day

Renee Patrone Rhinehart of Party Host Helpers joined FOX43 on Feb. 9 to share a few fun ideas for Valentine's Day. Some are for kids, and some are for adults.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and just because it is touted as a holiday for lovers, doesn't mean everyone can't have fun.

Renee Patrone Rhinehart of Party Host Helpers joined FOX43 on Feb. 9 to share a few fun ideas for Valentine's Day. Some are for kids, and some are for adults.

Check them out below.

Lovebug Kid's Craft Picture Frame

Looking for something fun to keep your kids occupied? Look no further than this craft. Check out the video above for instructions on how to make these crafts.

Cupid Floats For Kids

Your kids deserve a treat for Valentine's Day, and this float is what kids' dreams are made of. Made with cherry 7 Up, vanilla ice cream, and a licorice straw, the sugar high is real.

Lovebug Cocktail For Adults

You also deserve a treat this Valentine's Day. These cocktails are perfect for date night or Galentine's. Recipe below: