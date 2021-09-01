x
Holidays

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween is here with 10 'Hocus Pocus' airings

Disney's popular Halloween film has become the focus of Freeform's annual October lineup

COLORADO, USA — Halloween's here – even if it's still September.

Freeform's 31 Night's of Halloween schedule has arrived.

The spooky season kicks off on Friday, Oct. 1 with 1991's "The Addams Family" and continuing through "Hocus Pocus" on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" will air at least 10 times this October on Freeform.

Oct. 1

  • The Addams Family (1991)
  • Addams Family Values
  • Hocus Pocus

Oct. 2

  • Monsters, Inc.
  • Monsters University

Oct. 3

  • Maleficent
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Oct. 4

  • Fright Night (2011)

Oct. 5 

  • Shrek 

Shrek 2

  • Shrek Forever After
  • Hocus Pocus

Oct. 6

  • Corpse Bride
  • The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

Oct. 7

  • Ghostbusters (1984)
  • Ghostbusters II

Oct. 8

  • Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

Oct. 9

  • Hocus Pocus

Oct. 10

  • The Addams Family (1991)
  • Addams Family Values

Oct. 11

  • Alien
  • Aliens

Oct. 12

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oct. 13

  • The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon Oct. 14 Hoc
  • Hocus Pocus

Oct. 15

  • Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

Oct. 16

  • Hocus Pocus
  • Maleficent

Oct. 17

  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Oct. 18

  • Casper (1995)

Oct. 19

  • Men In Black (1997)
  • Men In Black II

Oct. 20

  • The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

Oct. 21

  • The Huntsman: Winter's War
  • Maleficent

Oct. 22

  • Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

Oct. 23

  • Halloweentown
  • Hocus Pocus
  • Ghostbusters (2016)

Oct. 24

  • Hocus Pocus

Oct. 25

  • Shrek
  • Shrek 2
  • Shrek Forever After

Oct. 26

  • Maleficent

Oct. 27

  • Matilda
  • The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

Oct. 28

  • The Craft (1996)
  • Hocus Pocus

Oct. 29

  • Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

Oct. 30

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Hocus Pocus

Oct. 31

  • Casper (1995)
  • Maleficent
  • Hocus Pocus

In May, Disney made it official. The original Sanderson Sisters will be back next year for Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2."

Bette Midler, who played Winifred Sanderson in the original 1993 "Hocus Pocus" movie, will be joined by her original co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the sequel that will be released on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!" Midler tweeted

While "Hairspray" director Adam Shankman was originally lined up to direct, he's been replaced by "Step Up" director Anne Fletcher. Production on the movie will begin this fall.

