x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

Freeform announces '31 Nights of Halloween' schedule

Light the black flame candle: This year's line-up is more spook-tacular than ever.

More Videos

LOS ANGELES — Freeform's 31 Night's of Halloween schedule has arrived.

The spooky season kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1 with "Edward Scissorhands" and "Beetlejuice," continuing with "Hocus Pocus" on Monday, Oct. 31.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, "Get Out," "Halloween (2018)" and "A Quiet Place" make their Freeform premieres.

The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" will air at least 13 times this October on Freeform.

More popular than ever, the original Sanderson Sisters will return for "Hocus Pocus 2" later this month. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have reprised their roles in the long-awaited sequel that begins streaming Friday, Sept. 30 on Disney+.

"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!" Midler tweeted.

Here's the complete Freeform's 31 Night's of Halloween schedule for 2022:

Saturday, Oct. 1

  • 7:00a/6:00c - Edward Scissorhands
  • 9:10a/8:10c - The Witches (1990)
  • 11:20a/10:20c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 1:25p/10:20c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 3:05p/2:05c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 5:10p/4:10c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 7:15p/6:15c - Hocus Pocus
  • 9:25p/8:25c - Beetlejuice
  • 11:30p/10:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 2

  • 7:00a/6:00c - The Witches (1990)
  • 9:10a/8:10c - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 10:10a/9:10c - Halloweentown
  • 12:15p/11:15c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 2:20p/1:20c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 4:25p/3:25c - Maleficent
  • 6:30p/5:30c - Beetlejuice
  • 8:35p/7:35c - Hocus Pocus
  • 10:45p/9:45c - Ghostbusters (2016)

Monday, Oct. 3

  • 1:00p/12:00c - Freeform Premiere Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
  • 3:00p/2:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 5:30p/4:30c - Ghostbusters II
  • 8:00p/7:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 4

  • 11:30a/10:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 2:00p/1:00c - Ghostbusters II
  • 4:30p/3:30c - Edward Scissorhands
  • 7:00p/6:00c - Maleficent
  • 9:00p/8:00c - Hocus Pocus
  • 12:00a/11:00c - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Wednesday, Oct. 5

  • 12:00p/11:00c - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
  • 2:00p/1:00c - Madagascar
  • 4:00p/3:00c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 6:00p/5:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 8:00p/7:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 6

  • 11:00a/10:00c - Madagascar
  • 1:00p/12:00c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 3:00p/2:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 5:00p/4:00c - Shrek Forever After
  • 7:00p/6:00c - Halloweentown
  • 9:00p/8:00c - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Friday, Oct. 7

  • 10:30a/9:30c - Scared Shrekless
  • 11:00a/10:00c - Shrek Forever After
  • 1:00p/12:00c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy
  • 12:00a/11:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

Saturday, Oct. 8

  • 7:00a/6:00c - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 8:00a/7:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 10:00a/9:00c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
  • 12:05a/11:05c - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 2:35p/1:35c - Ghostbusters II
  • 5:05p/4:05c - Beetlejuice
  • 7:10p/6:10c - Hocus Pocus
  • 9:20p/8:20c - Maleficent
  • 11:25p/10:25c - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Sunday, Oct. 9

  • 7:00a/6:00c - Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
  • 7:30a/6:30c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
  • 9:35a/8:35c - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 12:05a/11:05c - Ghostbusters II
  • 2:40p/1:40c - Beetlejuice
  • 4:45p/3:45c - Hocus Pocus
  • 6:55p/5:55c - Freeform Premiere Get Out
  • 9:25p/8:25c - Freeform Premiere Halloween (2018)
  • 11:55p/10:55c - Freeform Premiere A Quiet Place

Monday, Oct. 10

  • 11:30a/10:30c - A Quiet Place
  • 1:40p/12:40c - Get Out
  • 4:15p/3:15c - Halloween (2018)
  • 6:50p/5:50c - Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day
  • 9:25p/8:25c - Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day 2U
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 11

  • 12:30p/11:30c - Maleficent
  • 2:30p/1:30c - The House with a Clock in its Walls
  • 5:00p/4:00c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:00p/8:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2 
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 12

  • 10:30a/9:30c - The House with a Clock in its Walls
  • 1:00p/12:00c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 3:00p/2:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2 
  • 5:00p/4:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 8:00p/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 13

  • 10:30p/9:30c - Frankenweenie (2012)
  • 12:30p/11:30c - Edward Scissorhands
  • 3:00p/2:00c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
  • 6:00p/5:00c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 7:30p/6:30c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 9:00p/8:00c - Beetlejuice
  • 12:00a/11:00c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 14

  • 10:30a/9:30c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
  • 1:30p/12:00c - 5:00p/4:00c - Family Guy
  • 5:00p/4:00c - Beetlejuice
  • 7:00p/6:00c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy
  • 12:00a/11:00c - 2:00a/1:00c - Family Guy

Saturday, Oct. 15

  • 7:00a/6:00c - Hook
  • 10:15a/9:15c - How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • 12:25p/11:25c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 2:25p/1:25c - Toy Story of TERROR!
  • 2:55p/1:55c - Scared Shrekless
  • 3:25p/2:25c - Shrek Forever After
  • 5:30p/4:30c - Hocus Pocus
  • 7:40p/6:40c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:45p/8:45c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 11:50p/10:50c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sunday, Oct. 16

  • 7:00a/6:00c - How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • 9:10a/8:10c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 10:45a/9:45c - Scared Shrekless
  • 11:15a/10:15c - Shrek Forever After
  • 1:20p/12:20c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 3:25p/2:25c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 5:30p/4:30c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 7:40p/6:40c - Hocus Pocus
  • 9:50p/8:50c - Maleficent
  • 11:55p/10:55c - The Witches

Monday, Oct. 17

  • 12:00p/11:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 2:30p/1:30c - Ghostbusters II
  • 5:05p/4:05c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 7:10p/6:10c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 8:50p/7:50c - Hocus Pocus
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 18

  • 10:30a/9:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 1:00p/12:00c - Ghostbusters II
  • 3:30p/2:30c - Fright Night (2011)
  • 6:00p/5:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 9:00p/8:00c - Beetlejuice
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 19

  • 10:30a/9:30c - Fright Night (2011)
  • 1:00p/12:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 4:00p/3:00c - Maleficent
  • 6:00p/5:00c - Beetlejuice
  • 8:00p/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Credit: Buena Vista Pictures
HOCUS POCUS - The Sanderson Sisters are 17th century witches who were conjured up by unsuspecting pranksters in present-day Salem. The key to their immortality involves three children and a talking cat, who also turn out to be their biggest obstacles. (BUENA VISTA PICTURES/ANDREW COOPER) KATHY NAJIMY, BETTE MIDLER, SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Thursday, Oct. 20

  • 11:00a/10:00c - The Witches (1990)
  • 1:00p/12:00c - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
  • 3:00p/2:00c - Halloweentown
  • 5:00p/4:00c - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
  • 7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:00p/8:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Witches (1990)

Friday, Oct. 21

  • 10:30a/9:30c - 5:00p/4:00c - Family Guy
  • 5:00p/4:00c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 9:00p/8:00c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy
  • 12:00a/11:00c - Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Saturday, Oct. 22

  • 7:00a/6:00c - Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
  • 9:00a/8:00c - Maleficent
  • 11:00a/10:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 1:30p/12:30c - Ghostbusters II
  • 4:00p/3:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 7:15p/6:15c - Beetlejuice
  • 9:20p/8:20c - Hocus Pocus
  • 11:30p/10:30c - The House with a Clock in its Walls

Sunday, Oct. 23

  • 7:00a/6:00c - The House with a Clock in its Walls
  • 9:30a/8:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 12:00p/11:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 3:10p/2:10c - Beetlejuice
  • 5:15p/4:15c - Hocus Pocus
  • 7:25p/6:25c - Monsters, Inc.
  • 9:30p/8:30c - Monsters University
  • 12:00a/11:00c - Shrek Forever After

Monday, Oct. 24

  • 12:00p/11:00c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 2:00p/1:00c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
  • 5:00p/4:00c - Shrek Forever After
  • 7:00p/6:00c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 9:00p/8:00c - Maleficent
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 25

  • 10:30a/9:30c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 12:00p/11:00c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
  • 3:00p/2:00c - Halloweentown
  • 5:00p/4:00c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 9:00p/8:00c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 26

  • 12:00p/11:00c - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
  • 2:00p/1:00c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 4:00p/3:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 6:00p/5:00c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 8:00p/7:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 27

  • 11:00a/10:00c - Ready or Not
  • 1:00p/12:00c - Maleficent
  • 3:00p/2:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 5:30p/4:30c - Ghostbusters II
  • 8:00p/7:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 12:00a/11:00c - Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Friday, Oct. 28

  • 10:30a/9:30c - Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 1:30p/12:30c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy
  • 12:00a/11:00c - 2:00a/1:00c - The Office

Saturday, Oct. 29

  • 7:00a/6:00c - How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • 9:10a/8:10c - Edward Scissorhands
  • 11:40a/10:40c - Frankenweenie (2012)
  • 1:40p/12:40c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 3:35p/2:35c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
  • 5:40p/4:40c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 7:20p/6:20c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:25p/8:25c - Hocus Pocus
  • 11:35p/10:35c - Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 30

  • 7:00a/6:00c -  The Witches (1990)
  • 9:05a/8:05c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 10:45p/9:45c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
  • 12:50p/11:50c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 2:55p/1:55c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 5:00p/4:00c - Beetlejuice
  • 7:05p/6:05c - Hocus Pocus
  • 9:15p/8:15c - Maleficent
  • 11:20p/10:20c - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Monday, Oct. 31

  • 10:30p/9:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 1:00p/12:00c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 3:00p/2:00c - Beetlejuice
  • 5:00p/4:00c - Maleficent
  • 7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:00p/8:00c - Hocus Pocus
  • 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Related Articles

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out