Holidays

Drunk driving discouraged with free $15 Uber voucher available during Labor Day Weekend

The goal of the voucher is to encourage those to enjoy alcohol responsibly, have a plan, and should they decide to ride- the voucher is there to help.
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers. The company announced Friday, March 11, 2022, that the temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Those looking to celebrate Labor Day Weekend can claim a free $15 Uber voucher. 

Major metro areas of York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon counties can use the free voucher for pick-off or drop-off. The voucher is valid from Friday, Sep. 2 to Tuesday, Sep. 6. 

Click here for the free voucher. 

Launched on Sep. 14, 2021, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber announced the campaign aimed at bringing an end to drunk driving. In 2022, the program expanded by partnering with local police departments, nonprofits, and local businesses. 

The goal of the voucher is to encourage those to enjoy alcohol responsibly, have a plan, and should they decide to ride- the voucher is there to help. 

