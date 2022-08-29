Drunk driving discouraged with free $15 Uber voucher available during Labor Day Weekend

The goal of the voucher is to encourage those to enjoy alcohol responsibly, have a plan, and should they decide to ride- the voucher is there to help.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Those looking to celebrate Labor Day Weekend can claim a free $15 Uber voucher.

Major metro areas of York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon counties can use the free voucher for pick-off or drop-off. The voucher is valid from Friday, Sep. 2 to Tuesday, Sep. 6.

Click here for the free voucher.

Launched on Sep. 14, 2021, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber announced the campaign aimed at bringing an end to drunk driving. In 2022, the program expanded by partnering with local police departments, nonprofits, and local businesses.