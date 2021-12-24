FOX43's holiday favorites and recommendations

The FOX43 news team wants to share with you some of their favorite Christmas movies and must have refreshments to cozy up with this holiday season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's Christmas Eve, a time where loved ones come together and turn on their favorite Christmas movies while snuggled up by the fire.

The FOX43 team is here to help you decide what that classic Christmas film should be on your screen and what holiday refreshments best pair with it.

We hope you enjoy some of FOX43's recommendations based on the team's personal holiday favorites around this time of year.

Favorite Christmas Movie:

Alex Cawley: You will find Alex watching "Scrooged" starring Bill Murray around Christmas, due to its modern take on Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol."

Amy Lutz: Amy is a sucker for the classics like "Rudolph" and "The Polar Express" around this time of year.

Matt Maisel: As a family guy himself, Matt's recommendation, "The Muppet Christmas Carol" is perfect for the kiddos.

Madeline Cuddihy: Madeline's top pick goes to "White Christmas," but "The Year Without a Santa Claus" is a close second in her book.

Harri Leigh: You can find Harri watching "The Santa Claus" at Christmas time.

Lyndsay Barna: Lyndsay is torn between "The Grinch" and "Christmas Vacation," so you might as well just watch both.

Paola Belloso: Paola's favorite Christmas time tradition is binging all the Harry Potter movies throughout the month of Dec.

Victoria Lucas: Victoria will most definitely be watching the Polar Express for her Christmas nostalgia.

Me watching Home Alone 2 for the 58th time. pic.twitter.com/8ICAP6Ocek — Christmas Movies! (@XmasFilmQuotes) December 23, 2021

Favorite Holiday Drink:

Alex Cawley: For those under age, Alex recommends a good hot chocolate with a bit of peppermint and vanilla. For the adults, Alex enjoys a little homemade Irish cream liqueur.

Amy Lutz: For Amy it's hot chocolate for sure! Unless it's a morning Christmas movie binge, then she needs her coffee first.

Matt Maisel: Matt's favorite alcoholic beverage to go with his Christmas movie nightcap is a good, neat bourbon. Otherwise, you'll find him with a hot, slightly flavored black coffee.

Madeline Cuddihy: Madeline is a peppermint mocha girl through and through!

Harri Leigh: You will always find Harri with coffee in hand during a holiday movie marathon.

Lyndsay Barna: Lyndsay enjoys a good, spiked hot chocolate around the holidays, with either some Bailey's Irish cream or peppermint.

Paola Belloso: For Paola, a nice hot chocolate pairs perfectly alongside her Harry Potter.

Victoria Lucas: Victoria likes to keep her pairings classic for the holidays. She recommends a simple hot chocolate with some marshmallows to go with your Christmas movie.

Favorite Holiday Treat:

Alex Cawley: Alex loves his cookies and the more icing and sprinkles on top, the better.

Amy Lutz: Since Amy is known for her sweet tooth, she tries to cut down on junk food in the house. But when she makes the exception, her holiday movie snack of choice is either cookies or white cheddar popcorn.

Matt Maisel: When Matt's feeling dangerous, he likes to mix in M&M's into his popcorn for a sweet and salty holiday snack pairing.

Madeline Cuddihy: Baking Christmas cookies is one of Madeline's favorite past times. Her and her husband especially love to make peanut butter blossoms together.

Harri Leigh: Harri's favorite sweet to pair with her coffee is a bag full of Hershey's Kisses.

Lyndsay Barna: Lyndsay recommends treating yourself to some peanut brittle around the holidays.

Paola Belloso: Paola is also a fan of the sweet and salty combo, so she recommends pairing your hot chocolate with some pretzels on the side.

Victoria Lucas: You'll find Victoria watching "The Polar Express" alongside a plate of chocolate chip cookies this Christmas.

Team @NestleTollHouse in the U.S. has dropped their new limited-edition Snow Day Cookie Dough. 🍪❄️ Take a peak and fill your oven with some festive flavors: https://t.co/XJa3FFfRxH (via @ComicBook) pic.twitter.com/dPx1IzfrZm — Nestlé (@Nestle) December 1, 2021