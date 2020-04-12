We asked you for Holiday Lights from around Central Pennsylvania! Here are your submissions.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We are looking to see the best Holiday Lights from around Central Pennsylvania!

Whether its the twinkling lights or blow up Santas in your neighborhood, we want to see them all.

Download the FOX43 app and share the shining lights and more from wherever you live!

Chief Meteorologist Bradon Long will share your photos in his forecasts, and you may just see your entries pop up in other FOX43 Newscasts!

Here are the submissions we have already received (Thanks for entering!):

FOX43 Holiday Lights Gallery 2020 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

We also had two video submissions as well, including holiday lights from Dover:

These are holiday lights from Swatara Township

Thanks to everyone for submitting your pictures!