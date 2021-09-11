Here's a list of Central Pa. food drives and pantries where you can donate this holiday season

Find out where you can donate food to local community food pantries and combat food insecurity this holiday season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — From turkey to candy canes, food represents an integral part of the holiday season. However, a vast number of people locally and across the nation will struggle with food insecurity this year, which occurs when someone does not have reliable access to a consistent stream of food and nutrition.

Central Pennsylvania is no exception to the issue.

"In Central Pennsylvania we have about 330,000 people facing food insecurity, " said Jennifer Sands, the communications manger for Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. To put that in perspective, one in nine central Pennsylvanians struggle with hunger every day.

Sands' organization is one of the largest food nonprofit organizations in Central Pa., serving approximately 152,000 people each month across 27 counties.

However, several seasonal food drives pop up annually to combat the extra need during the holidays and feed local families throughout Thanksgiving and Christmas. These seasonal drives will often set up multiple drop-off locations and set a collection goal while year-round food pantries tend to stick to one consistent location and keep the same hours all year.

See below for a list of seasonal food drives and county-by-county, year-round food pantries in South Central Pennsylvania.

If you don't see your food drive or pantry on the list and want to add it, please let us know at news@fox43.com.

Seasonal Food drives

Water Street Mission annual "Rescue Mission Food Drive"

Dauphin County Library System and Bethesda Mission annual food drive

Weis Markets annual Fight Hunger Campaign

Year-round Food Pantries

Adams County:

Cumberland County:

Dauphin County:

Franklin County:

Pete's Pantry at Salem United Brethren Church (Chambersburg)

SCCAP Orrstown Food Pantry (Orrstown, Dry Run and Pleasant Hall areas)

Juniata County:

Lancaster County:

Lebanon County:

Lebanon County Christian Ministries Food Bank

Mifflin County:

Perry County