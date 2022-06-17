Here are some Father's Day drinks, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Father's Day is this Sunday, June 19.
If you're looking for the perfect drinkable gift for dad, look no further.
Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist with Fine Wine & Good Spirits, joined FOX43 on June 17 to discuss the perfect selections.
Check them out below.
Whiskey/Bourbon selections:
- Kinsey Bourbon 4-year old (Made in Pa., on sale for $34.99)
- Redemption Straight Rye Whiskey (on sale for $26.99)
- Elijah Craig 1789 Straight Bourbon Small Batch 94 Proof (on sale for $28.99)
Wine selections: