Here are some creative, edible crafts to make for Easter

YORK, Pa. — Renee Patrone Rhinehart, founder of Party Host Helpers, spoke to FOX43 on March 30 about how to celebrate Easter in crafty, colorful ways.

Whether you're looking for an adult snack or something fun to do with the kids, Rhinehart has an idea for you.

Check out the video above for her ideas or the list below:

Bunny Craft

This craft is perfect for kids and they're easy to make. Simply grab construction paper, trace as many hands as you want, and cut them out. After that, fold over the thumb and pinky as the bunny arms, cut off the middle finger, and you're left with bunny ears. Kids can decorate with crayons, markers, and more. Click here for instructions.

Candy Charcuterie

A sweet and tasty twist on the traditional charcuterie board. Grab your favorite cookies, candies, and other Easter treats and arrange them how you see fit. You end up with a colorful, edible tray.

Bunny Balloons

All you need for this craft is some white balloons, cotton balls, construction paper, tape, and scissors. Click here for a link on how to make them.

Easter Bunny Shot

This Easter treat is for those 21+. To begin, gently remove the bunny ears on a chocolate bunny. In a cocktail shaker, add vanilla vodka, Irish cream, and simple syrup, then shake. Pour into the bunny when done shaking and top with chocolate shavings from the ears.

Pastel Popcorn