Dutch Winter Wonderland to open for the season on Saturday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland announced its special holiday attraction, Dutch Winter Wonderland, will open for the season on Saturday.

Park guests can expect to be dazzled by more than one million twinkling lights, 20 themed rides and attractions, special entertainment, an all-new seasonal dining menu, and The Royal Light Show as they stroll through the grounds.

And for the first time ever, the park said, Dutch Wonderland will open its three roller coasters – Merlin’s Mayhem, Kingdom Coaster and Joust Family Coaster – throughout the season, weather permitting.