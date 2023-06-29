Donations collected by Lancaster company for firefighters ahead of busy weekend

Local firefighters say this time of year is one of the busiest for the department as people celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with fireworks and cookouts.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Exterior Company in Lancaster is helping give back to local volunteer fire stations and firefighters to say "thank you" for their work in the community.

The company is collecting gas gift cards and water for volunteers ahead of the holiday weekend.

One member of a local department says the donations help show the support from the community.

"When companies donate things like water and gas cards to us, it really does make us feel truly appreciated that we're being thanked for the service that we as volunteers do for our community," said Will Freeman, the assistant chief with the Linglestown Fire Company.