Dauphin County fire department kicks off Christmas tree sale to benefit company

Colonial Park Fire Company in Lower Paxton Township is once again selling Christmas trees to support their volunteer firehouse.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County fire company has officially kicked off its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Their Douglas Fir and select-cut Frazier Fir trees range from five to 10 feet tall. Prices are based on height and type of tree.

Organizers say this fundraiser is vital to Colonial Park Fire's operations.

"This is financially a tough time for us with the increase in utility rates and fuel costs... it's a challenge for us, so we really appreciate everyone coming and supporting us," said Stephen Michelone Jr., the vice president at Colonial Park Fire Company.

The fire company is also accepting donations of new toys, which are used for their annual event to support underprivileged children.

Colonial Park Fire has 600 trees to sell. The fundraiser will end when all the trees have sold, which officials predict will happen within the next two weeks. The trees will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.

"Everyone that comes out really has their heart in it and they enjoy interacting with the folks who come out and buy the trees. It's usually an annual event for a lot of these families that come out and pick their trees," said Michelone Jr.